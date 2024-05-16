This is one of my heroes: Valerie Ann Smith. Here is a short list of what she had to overcome, and how much of her life was robbed. I have posted about Valerie before, I am aware, and I am posting about her again.

I hope we can agree there is a big story here. I am one to get onto a big story and stay on it.

If meat cures “psychiatric disorders,” then they have nothing to do with the “psyche,” and the entire story (which we all understand now) is in the gut and metabolism.

Why is Andrew Wakefield a gastroenterologist? Why was he destroyed from happening upon 12 children with destroyed guts and regressive autism?

This is not a side story. This is the center of everything—a true understanding of the role of the gut in human health, and it’s not enough to say: “Drink bone broth.”

Many of us did. We did all the things all the gut-healing gurus told us to do.

The real answers are emerging from the community of outcasts known as the chronically extremely ill. Formerly known, I mean. That’s who I listen to. And I am one of them.

I’m sending this out to anybody out there who may be one too, not to people who just like to know things or experience that they are Knowers.

Anybody not even interested in why these miracles are happening, can be said to be many things, but can not be said to concerned about “humanity.”

“I believe every doctor in the world should be required to listen to this interview in its entirety.”



—YouTube comment