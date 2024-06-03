Share this postFormer U.S. Marine And Outspoken Critic Of US Scott Ritter Removed From Flight Bound For Russia—Passport Seized: He Was To Speak At An International Economic Forum In St. Petersburgceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFormer U.S. Marine And Outspoken Critic Of US Scott Ritter Removed From Flight Bound For Russia—Passport Seized: He Was To Speak At An International Economic Forum In St. Petersburg"The United States Is At War With Russia…It's time to get honest about that." Celia FarberJun 03, 2024126Share this postFormer U.S. Marine And Outspoken Critic Of US Scott Ritter Removed From Flight Bound For Russia—Passport Seized: He Was To Speak At An International Economic Forum In St. Petersburgceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther94ShareRT report here. More details here.Second clip, (unclear when it was recorded) here. 126Share this postFormer U.S. Marine And Outspoken Critic Of US Scott Ritter Removed From Flight Bound For Russia—Passport Seized: He Was To Speak At An International Economic Forum In St. Petersburgceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther94SharePreviousNext
There will be a livestream from somebody in the know, at 11 pm EDT tonight:
They've hated Ritter ever since he told the truth about the fake "weapons of mass destruction" story during the Iraq war. The satanic beast system hates the truth.