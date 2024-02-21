FOX 23 Airs 18 Minute Segment Reporting On 18 Year Old Who Died 12 Days After Second Pfizer Shot: "Trista Was A Beautiful, Beautiful Girl, More Full of Life and Joy Than Anybody I've Ever Known."
Trista Was 18, And Got The Shots Unbeknownst To Her Parents
FOX23 clip here.
More local news reporting vaccine deaths:
Fox40 story on lawsuits filed against Merck on behalf of two girls, 10 and 12, who died horrifying deaths after Gardisil shots.
The family’s website, JusticeForTrista.com, here.
Once a family member decides to seek retribution, it may not stop for a long time. This dam is going to break soon.
What a shame! A shame that this girl died. A shame that a drug likely killed her. A shame that the govt. allowed the drug and provides for NO liability. We all face this possibility.