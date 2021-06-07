This Reiner Fuellmich clip is short, its message very important. Please do not go back to sleep because Joe Biden and Tony Fauci have said you might be able to stand near two or three “fully vaccinated” relatives and eat a hot dog on July 4. Maybe.
I am aware none of my subscribers (you all) subscribe to such abject Globalist disgustingness.
But we all h…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.