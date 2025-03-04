I listen to the Gabriels to learn deep history I don’t get in junk food media.

Sometimes Douglas Gabriel’s mind is going so fast I don’t know what picture he is painting, but that also means he’s not painting propaganda pictures over my mind. So I don’t mind.

I know I was checking and checking for days, for them to comment on the post Zelensky at WH world, and now they have.

They manage to be super anti-Vance and seemingly pro-Trump. Anti-Rubio (not hard.) They thread the needle with the spool of the Pilgrims Society, and the 1909 Imperial Press Conference in London, described and linked here. If that is not of interest, then their show is not for you.

Interesting section about the Ghost War theory. They say it is impossible to get any real numbers on war casualties in Ukraine.

That means we’re losing the border between “real life” and the AI projection.

No time left to break down this video, right now, but remember that you can learn from everybody, including those you don’t “agree with.”