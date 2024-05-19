I expect the people who have been sharpening their sticks against Reiner Fuellmich, or having us thank them for enlightening us about his every flaw, will fail to wake up, still, as their hearts are set. And this is the saddest thing of all, and in fact, always was: The Stasi spirit in our midst. The one that wishes so deeply and so perversely to entrap and even help scapegoat and fatten for sacrifice, another. (One against whom minor resentments may have been held.)

This is a failing, and a complicit “sacrifice” of the entire medical freedom movement.

I knew it as soon as I heard WORD ONE on all of this, in a video that I won’t re-thread. I knew in that moment the entire so-called medical freedom movement would become gangrenous, and self-interested. I would say we were “finished” in that moment, but that would be too defeatist. Pray for Reiner.

—CF

“In this case Verfassung means constitution. Although the Germans don't have any constitution. We only have a basic law,. Enlightened people say that this basic law was dictated to the Germans by the allies, namely the USA, , UK and France. I guess Cristof Miseré wanted to say thtat these people left our fundamental law, which says that the dignity of humans is untouchable. After the Reunion of the two Germanies, we had the chance to write our own constitution. That was prevented by the USA, the UK and France without us, the German people, knowing that we are not independent.”



—-Marion Bornhövd, comment on Elsa’s Substack The Truth Summit, linked here.

A message from Christof Miseré, lawyer for Reiner. Forwarded by Roger Bittel of bittel.tv.

The statements from the court sound like the preplanned explanation of a Stasi-like entity without any judicially grounded justification. This is the most deplorable judicial occurrence of the last 30 years. The process occurring with Dr Fuellmich exposes that powers outside our understanding have taken control.

(The German word, Verfassung, which I have translated as understanding, because that seemed to fit best, may also mean constitution, or state of mind, and more.)

If you have not already done so, please send an email of support to attorney at law Gabrielle Curschmann-Kaesinger, for her criminal complaint against what was done to Reiner over his birthday weekend. If you just want the email address, here it is: gabriele@curschmann-kaesinger.de

For the full request for names of people supporting the complaint:



Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

“A scapegoat remains effective as long as we believe in its guilt. Having a scapegoat means not knowing that we have one. Learning that we have a scapegoat is to lose it forever and to expose ourselves to mimetic conflicts with no possible resolution. This is the implacable law of the escalation to extremes. The protective system of scapegoats is finally destroyed by the Crucifixion narratives as they reveal Jesus’ innocence, and, little by little, that of all analogous victims.”

—René Girard