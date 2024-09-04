The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Reiner Fuellmich, Part 2

In the previous commentary (September 3, 2024) the focus was on the contrast between the Enlightenment values exhibited by Reiner Fuellmich's work and the concerted, unjust and primitive measures taken to bring him down—to isolate him, break his spirit and silence him. He has withstood all their affronts with dignity, intelligence and above all courage. The contrast between his detractors and him is staggering.

But now we need to fear for this man. And we had better pay close attention to what happens to him in custody while we redouble our efforts to secure his release.

Unbelievably, the authorities have outdone themselves. They have sunk to the deepest depths imaginable in their handling of the death of Reiner Fuellmich's mother a few days ago, according to the accounts of several German sources.

A request was put in for Reiner to be able to visit his mother on her death bed once it became clear that she was close to passing. The "responsible" authorities came up with conditions stipulating that Reiner would have to be in shackles (hands and feet bound) accompanied at all times by armed guards during the visit and farewell. In addition, even if he ascended to such conditions there would be no guarantee that his visit would actually receive final approval. Do you get it? Do you truly understand this?

Reiner declined to accept these terms. One can only imagine the dread that was forced upon him for him to have to decide to spare his mother a final agony and deprive himself of a sacred and loving farewell. This is unspeakable!

One is at a loss to comprehend a mindset that sinks to such moral and ethical depths and thereby reflects back onto a society that allows and accords any legitimacy for such behavior. Yet here it is. Germany 2024. The land that brought us Kant, Goethe, Schiller, Beethoven. Cry for this country. Sob for Germany.

Release Reiner Fuellmich!

—Joseph Molitorisz, PhD