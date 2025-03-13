Share this postThe Truth BarrierGermany Launches Hotline, Encouraging People To Report Family And Friends Who Hold "Conspiracy Theories" That Question "Democratic Institutions"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreGermany Launches Hotline, Encouraging People To Report Family And Friends Who Hold "Conspiracy Theories" That Question "Democratic Institutions"Celia FarberMar 13, 202588Share this postThe Truth BarrierGermany Launches Hotline, Encouraging People To Report Family And Friends Who Hold "Conspiracy Theories" That Question "Democratic Institutions"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4421ShareIf you want to support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber (only ~$1.25 per week!).SubscribeYou can also make a one time donation:One Time Donation (PayPal)Thank you! 🙏 And huge thanks to all who are already paid subscribers.88Share this postThe Truth BarrierGermany Launches Hotline, Encouraging People To Report Family And Friends Who Hold "Conspiracy Theories" That Question "Democratic Institutions"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4421SharePrevious
Good old post-Weimar Republic Gestapo-style informant system. Immediately after WWII, East Germany embraced a similarly distasteful modus operandi with the Stasi, modeled in the Soviet style.
It's becoming clear only eastern Europe can save democracy on the continent, and in this I include East Germany, which is highly visible vs West Germany on maps of voting patterns even today. In Western Europe it is failing rapidly. Best wishes to Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia etc... please remind the rest of Europe what real democracy looks like! The EU won't save that continent -- but I hope the East does.