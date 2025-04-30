Share this postThe Truth BarrierGetting Off Blue Light: "This Light Sculpts Our Beliefs, It Sculpts Out Behavior, It Sculpts The Life We Get." Dr. Jack KruseCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreGetting Off Blue Light: "This Light Sculpts Our Beliefs, It Sculpts Out Behavior, It Sculpts The Life We Get." Dr. Jack KruseMYHA--Make Yourself Healthy Again By Understanding The Power Of Sunlight, FirstCelia FarberApr 30, 202551Share this postThe Truth BarrierGetting Off Blue Light: "This Light Sculpts Our Beliefs, It Sculpts Out Behavior, It Sculpts The Life We Get." Dr. Jack KruseCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore115Share51Share this postThe Truth BarrierGetting Off Blue Light: "This Light Sculpts Our Beliefs, It Sculpts Out Behavior, It Sculpts The Life We Get." Dr. Jack KruseCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore115SharePrevious
Thanks for bringing the role of light in health to wider attention.
We should keep in mind that the entire electromagnetic spectrum matters - not only the visible portion we call light.
As with the visible spectrum, seeking the types and amounts humans were designed/evolved to thrive in - and avoiding wavelengths / types / doses humans have not been routinely exposed to since the beginning of time - just makes sense.
But food matters, too. A lot.
Sunlight is good. Practice moderation, frequently.