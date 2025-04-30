The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DRK's avatar
DRK
2h

Thanks for bringing the role of light in health to wider attention.

We should keep in mind that the entire electromagnetic spectrum matters - not only the visible portion we call light.

As with the visible spectrum, seeking the types and amounts humans were designed/evolved to thrive in - and avoiding wavelengths / types / doses humans have not been routinely exposed to since the beginning of time - just makes sense.

But food matters, too. A lot.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
4h

Sunlight is good. Practice moderation, frequently.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture