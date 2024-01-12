Share this postGonzalo Lira Reported Dead; Grieving Father Condemns Zelensky and Biden; "I Cannot Accept The Way My Son Has Died."celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherGonzalo Lira Reported Dead; Grieving Father Condemns Zelensky and Biden; "I Cannot Accept The Way My Son Has Died."Handwritten Letter From Lira Reveals Extreme Suffering, Double Pneumonia, Edema and More In Last Days, Denied Health Care In Ukrainian PrisonCelia FarberJan 12, 2024157Share this postGonzalo Lira Reported Dead; Grieving Father Condemns Zelensky and Biden; "I Cannot Accept The Way My Son Has Died."celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther88ShareTucker Carlson Tweet here.Alex Rubinstein tweet here.A discussion between Larry Johnson, Ray McGovern, and Gonzalo Lira, 9 months ago:157Share this postGonzalo Lira Reported Dead; Grieving Father Condemns Zelensky and Biden; "I Cannot Accept The Way My Son Has Died."celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther88SharePreviousNext
Gonzalo Lira Reported Dead; Grieving Father Condemns Zelensky and Biden; "I Cannot Accept The Way My Son Has Died."
What became of his wife and children? He spoke of them in the beginning of his dispatches but then stopped mentioning them. I never understood why he didn't leave. take his family and get out. I just didn't understand it. It seemed suicidal.
This is deeply deeply awful ... all the Biden administration had to do was make a phone call to get an American citizen out of that hell. It's beyond disgraceful: Biden should be prosecuted as a murderer and traitor.