“GREAT NEWS from a few weeks ago when I took Anna's online class on childhood PTSD. I took that class because she mentioned that she had a serious head-injury in her younger days that put her unconscious and in the hospital AND I had a serious head injury in 7th grade from football (unconscious for 16 hours and a migraine for a week) (my dad did NOT trust doctors and hospitals so I wasn't taken to either and NOW I can see his wisdom). In fact I thought he was unbalanced in saying this "I saw more blood and guts at the hands of doctors and medics (in World War II in the South Pacific battles that he fought in ) THAN I DID FROM BULLETS AND BOMBS." His words today are now what I call wisdom - after COVID and vaccines.

“In Anna's course she had an exercise where one says a word on the exhale for 20 minutes. She advised to choose a word or use the word "THIS". So I said "THIS" on the exhale for 20 minutes. Seemed like the act of a crazy person. Later in the day I did it again but used the word "LENZ" - it felt better. The next day I switched again to "HUMMM" an easy relaxing exhalation. After two days of this I realized that the tightness to my neck, in turning to my left which has been greatly restricted since 7th grade, was noticeably improved. So as a "test" I played golf, a sport where one has to look left (my bad side) on every shot and every putt several times. And every swing is a "pull" from the left side. I figured this would set me back with all of this left sidedness. But it didn't! There was NO setback - no loss of flexibility that I have gained from this exhalation drill.

“What's I've noticed is that this "exercise/drill/technique" IS WAY more effective than the deep-tissue massages, electronic stimulation and active-release therapies that've had for decades. Today, when I look to the left, instead of feeling the restriction I've had for decades, I feel as though I just had therapy (at $120 per session) that has freed up the tension caused, per Anna by the NEUROLOGICAL DAMAGE THAT WAS NEVER HEALED IN ALL OF MY LIFETIME AS A RESULT OF THAT SERIOUS FOOTBALL INJURY THAT SHOULD HAVE EITHER KILLED ME OR CAUSED ME TO BE A QUADRAPLEGIC (I was tackled by two bigger boys and landed on my head - which broke my helmet - WITH both of them on my back).

“If this reads like fiction or a miracle, you are observant. But I am a PhD former bio-statistician so I understand the importance of controlling for variables, etc. THIS IS THE REAL DEAL.

“Anna's "exercise"/"drill"/"procedure" changed my neck issue after 50+ years seemingly permanently when the best I ever experienced was a day or two of relief from "active release"/"Deep tissue" massage/etc. Those procedures were not addressing the fundamental neurological damage. They were releasing the tightness of the muscles temporarily.

“I thought that Anna was promoting ("selling") "Woo Woo" (out there stuff) but I can say with 100% certainty that this drill works and I am now a month into this test and there is no setback.

“God bless Anna and Celia for all that you do. The truth of God's wisdom and design "will set you free." including from the severe tightness of neck muscles for over 50 years.

“I can thus say with excitement: "Woo Woo!" :)

—”Older and Wiser”

