The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Infanttyron3's avatar
Infanttyron3
11h

My late wife and I survived three cats in California and took one with us to Costa Rica in 2009. After Barbara died in 2012, I was able to relocate Kasper (aka el fantasma gris) with a loving family in a nearby town. I inherited an adolescent cat when I bought a house in North Carolina in 2018 and lost her last year to an aggressive kidney infection.

Compared to what Elena must deal with, I've had a fairly sheltered existence, so I used Paypal and sent her a modest contribution. When the new Substack is up and running, feel encouraged to add me as a subscriber if that's something the developer dashboard allows you to do.

BTW, Paypal charged a 5% fee due to the international nature of the transaction, If there is a way to add the KoFi app to the new Substack, it may be worth considering doing that. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AazEMt0eoFg

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Celia Farber and others
Sue's avatar
Sue
11h

I would love to donate, but will not use PayPal.

Will be watching for alternate ways to fund Elena's mission.

God bless her and her rescue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Celia Farber and others
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture