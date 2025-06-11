"Gray Refusal:" 41 Israeli Intelligence and Cyber Officers Pen Letter Widely Published In Israeli Media Stating The Government's Orders Are "Now Illegal," And Have Lost "Public And Moral Legitimacy."
Admitting 20,000 Children Have Been Killed, Saying The "Kahanist, Anti-Democratic, and Messianic Elements" Are Working AGAINST The Living Hostages AND The State of Israel, (Also Held Hostage.)
This seemingly very significant mutiny from within Israeli cyber military by active cyber officers and reservists is described by Mahmood Od in the video below at about the 15 minute mark.
[What is a military “duty to disobey” and when might it apply?]
In the opening, Od also describes reports of Trump raging at Netanyahu, demanding he end the carnage, and denying him his desperate wish for “War with Iran.”
Theater? All theater? A few perspectives from the audience:
Which Nations Are Israels Top Three Arms Exporters?
According to SIPRI, the top exporter of arms to Israel through 2023 was, by a massive, massive margin, The United States— A whopping 79%
Next up is Germany, supplying 30%, then in third place, Italy, supplying 1% of arms to Israel.
This is the tip of the iceberg—just thought you’d be interested to know that the USA is in first place by one measure—arms exports.
At the end of the video, Od pivots to the events in the US, in LA, suddenly losing his seeing through capacities. Easily forgive-able, for a non American.
The US, and the narratives it blasts out, literally now a never ending Hollywood production, resembles a Monarch Mind Contol super lab, more than a nation. (See, Within The Context Of No Context, George S.W. Trow, 1980.)
It can require decades to decode levels 1 and 2 of lesser magic. Really, we need whistleblowers who are advanced actual magicians. But they’re always so coy and silent, like Freemasons.
A bit more about Mahmood Od, from his book, at his website:
Coda: More About Israel, And Arms Imports and Exports, And Nations With A “Humanitarian Image:”
Grok is not a fool about Sweden, as most are. Remember I stressed that I only initially asked about arms exports— which nations topped the list? I asked about Sweden.
My Israeli cousins (descended from a great-great....great grandfather who returned to Israel more than 300 years ago) have been protesting the Netanyahu government for years, as have many non-orthodox Jews in Israel. There is not a lot of discrimination in Israel, but the hard-liners and ultra-religious discriminate nearly much against Sephardic/Syrian/North African Jews (my maternal heritage) as they do against Muslims.
Netanyahu is a terrorist, just like Hamas. Judaism celebrates life. Netanyahu doesn't care about life as long as he can stay in power and avoid jail (something else he has in common with Trump). He is closer to the terrorists who celebrate martyrdom than he is to the teachings of Judaism.
Celia, you're going to love this. I originally wrote my bat mitzvah speech about discrimination within Israel against non-religious and Sephardic Jews. My rabbi rejected it, so I wrote a different one, which was approved.
Then I gave the original speech.
as far as ardent Israeli loyalist and current Palantir CEO Alex Karp is concerned, "the most effective way [to effectuate] social change is to humiliate your enemy and make them poorer". and Palantir co-founder and J.D. Vance's mentor/enabler Peter Thiel has opined (6:19 of video below) that the U.S. should defer to Israel in all matters related to the Middle East. as if Israel wasn't already this country's de facto hegemon.
