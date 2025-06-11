This seemingly very significant mutiny from within Israeli cyber military by active cyber officers and reservists is described by Mahmood Od in the video below at about the 15 minute mark.

In the opening, Od also describes reports of Trump raging at Netanyahu, demanding he end the carnage, and denying him his desperate wish for “War with Iran.”



Theater? All theater? A few perspectives from the audience:

Which Nations Are Israels Top Three Arms Exporters?



According to SIPRI, the top exporter of arms to Israel through 2023 was, by a massive, massive margin, The United States— A whopping 79%

Next up is Germany, supplying 30%, then in third place, Italy, supplying 1% of arms to Israel.



This is the tip of the iceberg—just thought you’d be interested to know that the USA is in first place by one measure—arms exports.

At the end of the video, Od pivots to the events in the US, in LA, suddenly losing his seeing through capacities. Easily forgive-able, for a non American.

The US, and the narratives it blasts out, literally now a never ending Hollywood production, resembles a Monarch Mind Contol super lab, more than a nation. (See, Within The Context Of No Context, George S.W. Trow, 1980.)

It can require decades to decode levels 1 and 2 of lesser magic. Really, we need whistleblowers who are advanced actual magicians. But they’re always so coy and silent, like Freemasons.

A bit more about Mahmood Od, from his book, at his website:



Coda: More About Israel, And Arms Imports and Exports, And Nations With A “Humanitarian Image:”

Grok is not a fool about Sweden, as most are. Remember I stressed that I only initially asked about arms exports— which nations topped the list? I asked about Sweden.

