The Truth Barrier

RUTH LIEBESMAN
14hEdited

My Israeli cousins (descended from a great-great....great grandfather who returned to Israel more than 300 years ago) have been protesting the Netanyahu government for years, as have many non-orthodox Jews in Israel. There is not a lot of discrimination in Israel, but the hard-liners and ultra-religious discriminate nearly much against Sephardic/Syrian/North African Jews (my maternal heritage) as they do against Muslims.

Netanyahu is a terrorist, just like Hamas. Judaism celebrates life. Netanyahu doesn't care about life as long as he can stay in power and avoid jail (something else he has in common with Trump). He is closer to the terrorists who celebrate martyrdom than he is to the teachings of Judaism.

Celia, you're going to love this. I originally wrote my bat mitzvah speech about discrimination within Israel against non-religious and Sephardic Jews. My rabbi rejected it, so I wrote a different one, which was approved.

Then I gave the original speech.

Mark Harris
14h

as far as ardent Israeli loyalist and current Palantir CEO Alex Karp is concerned, "the most effective way [to effectuate] social change is to humiliate your enemy and make them poorer". and Palantir co-founder and J.D. Vance's mentor/enabler Peter Thiel has opined (6:19 of video below) that the U.S. should defer to Israel in all matters related to the Middle East. as if Israel wasn't already this country's de facto hegemon.

