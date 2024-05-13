I lit a candle for her in Church today, and I cried.

I wrote this on Facebook a few years ago:

My mother, Ulla, died August 19, of 1999, suddenly and totally unexpectedly, in her apartment in Sweden, just back, hours earlier, from a three week trip to New York to see us.



My heart shattered into a thousand pieces.



The next 20 years were frankly...very hard.



Grief is a real beast, I tell you. Many of you know this. How out-of-body everything is, after this moment when you lose a loved one. How your heart never feels the same.



My mother's voice was the only voice I knew that I completely understood. She alone could comfort me—just by the sound of her voice. She had a volcanic temper and a deep, crazy laugh.



One time we went to Barbados to visit her dance teacher, a man named Jimmie, and she decided we should bring a full size pine tree from Sweden as a gift, since they didn't have Christmas trees in Barbados.



I can still see it emerging on the conveyor belt, half wrapped in a burlap sack...



There were many get-rich-quick schemes over the years, including a gaspacho stand, and blueberry jam made from a berry that was blue alright, but was some kind of failed third cousin to the blueberry. Bitter and strange tasting. (“Odon,” for those from Sweden who may read this.)



Another was a decorative pine cone business, which resulted in a kitchen fire that brought firemen to our small apartment. We were baking them, somehow.



Then there were the bird cages we dragged back from Tunisia. Twice she got us to the Sahara desert to see the stars--on a nurse's salary. We took off to a "paradise island" that wasn't where it was supposed to be on the map and we wound up homeless at nightfall in Sfax, begging the police for shelter. Mom loved North Africa, South Africa, and Haiti. In Haiti, she and her mother took off on a motorcycle to the hills because they heard there was going to be a voodoo ceremony, which sounded like a good idea to them both.



She swam out to save a drowning man in Cuba in shark infested waters when everybody else stood on the beach, watching and shaking their heads. She did this again in Barbados--a guy who fell off our boat, drunk on rum.



She invited Yusuf, a man from Tunisia who she'd befriended, to our home in Örebro to celebrate Christmas one year. He was in a wheelchair, and radiated kindness. Mom said he was “a man.” She only ever said about one other man I can recall.



Oh, and there was the time when we still lived in New York when she told us to put our bathing suits on so we could splash around on Broadway in a massive thunderstorm.



This was how her mind worked.



I wondered if I would ever feel ok again, after she died.



I felt "ok" again but I never felt safe again.



My mother believed deeply in having fun. She wanted to go to Banditos in the East Village for Margharitas because of the colored plastic monkeys they put in the drinks. "Don't throw them out girls!" she'd cry. I STILL have them.



The most memorable thing she ever said to me was this: It was about 6 months before she died, we were in her kitchen, in Sweden. She was setting her hair. And she said: "The only thing you will ever really regret in life are the times you did not show enough love."



And still, I make this mistake, every day.



A few weeks ago, I was on the phone with a friend (John B. Wells) and he suddenly said: "Do you know somebody named… Ulla...who was a nurse?"



I fell silent.



"Yes. Why?"



His wife Brendi had come in to the kitchen, and encountered my mother.



"Hi, I'm Ulla!" Mom said to Brendi, in their kitchen in Texas. She was in her Red Cross nurse's uniform from the 1950s.



She had a message, sent through my friend's wife, to him, to me.



The message was that everything was fine.

Happy Mother’s Day in Heaven Mom.

You’d be so proud of your grandson if you could see him now.