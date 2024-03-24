For Peter Olsen.
(Through Peter Olsen, my oldest friend, I understood that people who love Corgis will not hear of any other dog. Now I am beginning to get it.)
Happy Sunday Morning World
A corgi whose name was Mahoney
Shunned those that appeared to him phony
But horses he liked
Though they had too much height
So instead he got him a pony
Lovely Sunday morning sentiment, Celia.
Obrigado. 🇧🇷