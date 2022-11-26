HELL ON EARTH: Zero Covid In China, People Being Dragged Screaming, Clubbed--Protests Breaking Out On A Massive Scale, Nothing Left To Lose
This Is Some Of The Most Heartbreaking Dystopian Footage We Have Ever Seen. Ever.
Have you seen the footage? The people have snapped. Utterly. The torturers have found the breaking point for human beings.
Covid lockdown measures are extreme sadism. I always wondered when the people in China would completely snap. This Twitter account is claiming they will all go to camps? Is that guaranteed?
