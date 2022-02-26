"Hello Humans!" New Clif High
War in Ukraine, "a strategic strike" to take out Obama/Biden/CIA human traffickers, bio-labs, and money-laundering hubs
[No more emails, posts, today, after this]
“We’re at war. As I forecast, we would have a lot more language about the war. It’s going to continue. There will be a lot of war language building up. It will build up to the same level that we had of war language in WW2 here in the United States in the…so it will dominate all the effective news and this kind o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.