Housekeeping Task Favor Asking Of Readers: Please Check Your Account: Slight Aberrations In Substack Subscriber Software
I love Substack more than I can express. And I trust it. It has changed my life.
I also expect Substack it to be a major target of the beast.
( If this is not the case then maybe we have, as Cliff High says, already prevailed, because Substack is their most formidable challenge in terms if snuffing out truth, history, journalism, and all creative expr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.