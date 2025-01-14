In the wake of the LA fires, I watched, listened, and absorbed a lot of material. I’m working on developing only those angles that are not already belabored.

It’s a shock event that has the crowning Agenda 2030 feature of an event that does not happen, yet happened. And yes, it has caused many more people to “wake up,” though those complicit are openly sneering and gyrating on various TV news cameras.

Every time we pick ourselves up, we are flattened by a new steamroller.

Today I got a text message from my friend Josh in L.A., and felt it deserved its own post. He’s absolutely right.

Excuse the curse word. Understandable under the circumstances.

In this clip, Trump says he offered Gavin Newsom as much water as he wanted, coming from as far north as Canada, and he turned it down. Newsom didn’t want water if it came from Trump? Truly diabolical, if true.

Is water to put out fires a right wing thing now?

At the 6 second mark, is Gavin Newsom’s bizarre shoulder dance, while speaking excitedly about speculators coming in, buying up properties.

They look like they’re in a Luciferian ritual in this photo.





.

I went to his Wikipedia page. Did you know he has severe dyslexia, always struggled to master reading, writing, spelling or working with numbers?

Newsom identifies as a “practicing Catholic.”

It’s gone largely unremarked upon that Neo-Catholicism can include not only support for abortion, but militant combat against anything that might slow it down even slightly.

Gavin Newsom’s net worth is listed as $20 million.

This is his home, or one of them:



Not bad for a guy who can’t read, write, spell or do math.

Tucker Carlson says Gavin Newsom is a stone cold sociopath.