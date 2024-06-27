“Freedom is something that dies unless it's used.”



—Hunter S. Thompson

“This place is getting to me. I think I’m getting the Fear.”

—Hunter S. Thompson, Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas

The Presidential Debate is all shaping up to be so surreal, and uniquely humiliating of all Americans, I might try to stay up till 3 am to watch it.

It might be the televised End Of America, if things go as sideways as they truly might.

If America ended, it would be on a night like this. We’d go out with a bang, on live TV, with a 2 minute delay, with a President whose rubber mask, perhaps, falls off like in Scooby Doo, revealing a stranger, as Democrats scream in panic and call for the broadcast to be terminated. Still they would say he did an amazing job on the morning shows. Even if his face fell off.

Something like that.

(I think Scooby Doo was predictive programming.)

I can’t quite work out if the U.S is still identifying as an actual country, or as a neo-Marxist slum-state that can’t even allow all three Presidential candidates on TV for a debate. And can’t tell Americans why.

The Golden Rule of America is that anybody can be on TV. Doing anything. Saying anything. Literally.

Except…Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Tonight.

More weirdness: Who ever heard of this two minute delay?

I wonder if they will talk about why there are internment, or re-educations camps contracted and built for American “dissidents” in all 50 states. Probably not.

Greg Reese report on detention facilities here.

InfoWars report on military plans for internment camps, here.

It seems to me the United States has been overthrown by a Marxist revolution, but for some reason, we don’t speak of it. Maybe it’s just me.

Jan. 6 was their master-stroke, their master OP—the one that would provide all pretexts for their revolution’s final tyrannies.

They did away, once and for all, with the notion of a normal (non terrorist) American conservative, who does not need to be hauled off the a re-education camps and “de-programmed.”

“We must ride this strange torpedo out until the end.”

—Hunter S. Thompson

“Did you see Bush on TV, trying to debate? Jesus, he talked like a donkey with no brains at all...It was pitiful...I almost felt sorry for him, until I heard someone call him 'Mr. President,' and then I felt ashamed.”



—Hunter S. Thompson

Wikileaks has deleted the DNC files but Pirate Bay has saved them. Remember this? It strongly suggests these things are tightly choreographed. This is from that brief, delirious period before Julian Assange’s CIA handlers gained, or re-gained total control and the dream of “opening governments” came to a grinding halt. If you look at it now, it’s more boring than NPR.

Tucker on fire: “Did he make you take the Covid shot?”

American Christians, having fun before getting sent to internment camps.

Unless somebody has a plan.

Funny Mike: Does Trump hate gays?

“At the stroke of midnight in Washington, a drooling red-eyed beast with the legs of a man and a head of a giant hyena crawls out of its bedroom window in the South Wing of the White House and leaps fifty feet down to the lawn...pauses briefly to strangle the Chow watchdog, then races off into the darkness...towards the Watergate, snarling with lust, loping through the alleys behind Pennsylvania Avenue, and trying desperately to remember which one of those fore hundred identical balconies is the one outside of Martha Mitchell's apartment....Ah...Nightmares, nightmares. But I was only kidding. The President of the United States would never act that weird. At least not during football season.”



― Hunter S. Thompson, Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail '72





Trump’s greeting in Atlanta.

We’re still a country, I think, because we still express ourselves from the street level up.

From the street.