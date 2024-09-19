Here’s the music video he’s talking about.





“And I just want to say that I appreciate Puff Daddy, for doing the kind of work that he’s doing.”

—Barack Obama, 2008

A few basic observations: Cassie Ventura was brutally assaulted in a hotel lobby by Sean Combs eight years ago, and the staff accepted $50,000 from Sean Combs, to hide it. (There should be arrests there too.)

Three months ago, the damning video that “shocked” everybody, was leaked to a reporter at CNN.

How does that happen?

It’s because a switch is thrown, from on high, and all of a sudden, there’s a new formation of “shocks” which means: Opportunities for money to be made by agreeing to something that for years was “not a thing.” Not imbued with moral shock and horror, but rather, fame, adulation and implicit moral adoration.

(They command that we admire only the famous.)

In this case: A music mogul and billionaire beating his girlfriend savagely, as he was seen doing many times, also to the mother of his children (Kim Porter) now dead.

Now that it’s the New Thing, to speak of it, publicly, to condemn it, because the switch was thrown, (probably by Lucian Grainge et al,) (by the top operators who want the surveillance videos confiscated and destroyed,) everybody is showing up.

Media stock market.

Nobody is focusing on the surveillance, or the MK Ultra tactics, or who was controlling Sean Combs. Man In America made an excellent broadcast about Combs and MK Ultra. I agree with his take. “Is Sean “Diddy” Combs An MK Ultra Handler?”

60 Minutes Australia.

This is loaded with Monarch symbolism, (clowns) Masonic hand signs, and also has the false cover of Combs being afraid of many things because he is black. What an incredibly disturbing show this was!



I’m depressed by this story and must now stop covering it. I expect you will say, “Thank you. We never wanted you to cover it.”

What I the point, in the end?

This story is not about Sean “Diddy” Combs—he is a “monster” sure, but generated by a monster factory, that is the one that also generated Epstein and Maxwell.

This factory will always produce the next P Diddy and the next one and the next one.

You can’t speak of it. You have to always strip away context.

How many hundreds, or maybe thousands of people are complicit in Sean Combs’ empire of violence against women and children? The story is a tragic indictment of American society, which is consumed by and eclipsed by its “entertainment industry,” and the countless sick “Gods” (stars) we are told to revere. Fame and money paralyzing thousands if people against speaking up, or calling the police, even when children arrive by the busload in the middle of the night, or women are beaten in broad daylight, in hotel lobbies.

(Whatever happened to “hotel security?”)

Also, it was her fault, says overpaid shameless lawyer, Marc Agnifilo:

Who pulled the lever for this, and why now?

Man In America thinks it’s because Diddy’s handlers wanted the surveillance tapes, which they are in, so they negotiated with the FBI to raid his homes.

Sure as anything, it’s not because the American media suddenly decided raping, beating, drugging and trafficking women on an industrial scale in plain sight is a crisis of any kind.

Why won’t anybody talk about Clive Davis?

What might we have been, without “the music industry?”