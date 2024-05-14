How Precisely, Subtly and Demonically Human Reproduction Was Targeted; White House Knew 'Vaccine' Killed Babies In Utero: Naomi Wolf On InfoWars
"It's About Destroying Women and Babies, For Sure But Also About Emasculating Men." "Probably The Most Important Interview I've Ever Done," —Alex Jones
Link to historic Naomi Wolf interview with Alex Jones here.
Both conclude this was not “human,” that is transcends ordinary terrible crimes committed by “bad people.” I’ve been saying this for a long time.
In 2020/2021 I called it “Luciferian Biology.”
Yesterday I spoke with the grandparents of a young woman who had lost a total of eight pregnancies in all trimesters, the most recent was full term. The placenta essentially dissolved before birth. The mother lost 10 units of blood but survived. She had been persuaded to take the “Covid shots” in pregnancy.
*Dr. Jim Thorp’s book, on this subject, which I am the ghost writer of, is still not finished but it is within weeks of a final revision, and last interviews. We will need your full support when it comes out.
He also did a very powerful interview on InfoWars recently, which you can watch here.
“Covid Shots Biggest Kill Rate In History Warns Top Doctor.”
I would submit hat most big pharma drugs are demonically used to destroy health and humanity. They sure do not add anything to living healthier.
And the baby deaths continue from an eye witness at a major hospital in the mid west where no one says anything and everyone knows something is terribly wrong. ZERO LEADERSHIP FROM NEONATOLOGY!