Link to historic Naomi Wolf interview with Alex Jones here.

Both conclude this was not “human,” that is transcends ordinary terrible crimes committed by “bad people.” I’ve been saying this for a long time.

In 2020/2021 I called it “Luciferian Biology.”

Yesterday I spoke with the grandparents of a young woman who had lost a total of eight pregnancies in all trimesters, the most recent was full term. The placenta essentially dissolved before birth. The mother lost 10 units of blood but survived. She had been persuaded to take the “Covid shots” in pregnancy.

*Dr. Jim Thorp’s book, on this subject, which I am the ghost writer of, is still not finished but it is within weeks of a final revision, and last interviews. We will need your full support when it comes out.

He also did a very powerful interview on InfoWars recently, which you can watch here.

“Covid Shots Biggest Kill Rate In History Warns Top Doctor.”