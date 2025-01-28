Hundreds Of Kittens Were About To Be Euthanized In Indiana, US
Then, Somebody Had An Outstanding Idea.
Clip here.
The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I always knew cats were going to save the world.
I've heard they get male prisoners to foster dogs and that helps the men develop bonds and learn nurture. Everyone needs a pet. The neighbourhood cats love me or my house or my cat food or my catnip.