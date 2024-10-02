"I Am Literally Flying Around In A Civilian Helicopter Looking For SOS Messages Carved In The Mud."
Reports Pour In From Rescue Volunteers Thwarted and Even Threatened With Arrest If They Set Out To Save Desperate People With Hours To Live, or Less: Mass Media Underplaying The Death Toll
I just spent 4 days stranded in Swannanoa with several other people. What this lady says is, for the most part, exactly what I personally witnessed. I was fortunately able to get out yesterday morning and go to my brothers in Winston Salem. People (individuals in the community) were helping people. Not one government official, or even one of hundreds of police we saw pass by, offered water food or even checked on us. Not one time in those 4 days....not once. We had an 80 year old retired school teacher that had been visiting from New Jersey with us.... And, if there was a FEMA representative around, we never saw them.”
I dread to imagine the dead animals, livestock, horses…and I truly can not process or “understand” how people were scarcely warned and not told to evacuate until it was too late.
I read a post on Facebook by a woman who drove to Asheville and saw bodies strewn everywhere, people, wild animals, pets, and she said initially she thought they were Halloween props. If I can find it I will post it.
For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Ephesians 6:12
The heart weeps.
For this human toll. The animals. The devastation.
But when this sort of thing happens people come together, people help each other, and authorities are meant to help. In a healthy system, in a system pretending to be healthy.
It is like another glitch in the matrix, a mask off moment. The Monster hates us and wants us dead, wants us to suffer.
And it is not hiding that fact anymore.
There was no doubt, before. After Lahaihna and so many other places. But it is still a gut punch to be reminded of just how Evil they really are.
