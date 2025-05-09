OK, let me try again: I was not issuing “negativity” in yesterday’s post. I choose words carefully. (Though I need to watch for typos.)

“Chaos,” is the right word, just as “orange” is the right word to describe the color of a carrot.

The founding mother of MAHA, Nicole Shanahan, comes out and says on X she was “promised” the Means siblings would not be “working under HHS in an appointment,” and that “people much more qualified would be.” She expresses confusion and dismay over not knowing if RFK Jr. “lied” to her.

That is, by definition, “chaos,” in a so-called “movement.”

A reporter, reports.

As for “backstabbing,” yes. MY POINT was that the hero worship of 2020-2024, the never ending star minting, hero-minting, excessive attention paid to each shiny new thing on the landscape, the gross culture of fame, influence, growing platforms, etc. has now predictably imploded INTO a mess of back stabbing.

I did not partake in any of it and have not stabbed any backs.

I landed on OPTIMISM, but was still scolded for “negativity.”

I don’t work for or with any of these people, I work with and for you. I see it as my job to describe landscapes in accordance with what I see, and to choose the right words.

I am not available for social engineering, or cultish pressures to change my attitude toward leaders and heroes.

I have never turned on any of them. But nor will I start scolding people who feel betrated and distraught, because that is the stuff of cults.

I expect no “health” from the US government, but pray merely for the mass killing to be curbed and hopefully redressed in some way.

I DO think RFK Jr. is working miracles compared to what we had grown accustomed to. I expect him to make truly enlightened changes inside the system and I expect the mass murder by the public health colossus to diminish under his reign,

The PR coordination has been disastrous. Nobody cared how things would land. Because power is being power and acting as power, and all that matters is fame, reputation, money and control. Controlling the mounting of corpses and pain, putting a positive spin on it all.

That’s not my job—I don’t work for them. I work for you.

Writing about the chaos ship called MAHA is very annoying and you can’t win. I will stop doing so. I’m not interested.

I don’t need to “support” people (such as the Means siblings) who have failed to notice the carnage I began to cover, at the cost of everything one might call survival conditions, since 1987. People who didn’t even notice or express dissent in the years of total carnage 2020-2024.

The only thing I’m sorry about are my typos.

Somebody I have known for over 35 years wrote this to me this morning:



”Occult pharma? Really?”

Yes, really.

Do I really need to “prove” that “big pharma” is occult in nature?

