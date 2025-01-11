“When you’re rich they think you really know.”

—Tevye

The main reason I’m doing a post about Zuckerberg’s appearance on Joe Rogan, saying the Biden administration pushed hard, even “screamed'“ at his staff to hard-censor all non party line content about Covid, even memes, is that I’d like to re-frame it a little.

It’s outrageous, sure, but that’s also why it’s such a victory.

People are reacting to it as though our imperative is to assess what Zuckerberg is motivated by, what he really thinks, or how phony and self-serving, exactly, he is.

It’s what Lynn Margulis would have called “People Magazine stuff.”

Zuckerberg’s “journey” aside, this event is a clear victory, and to some extent people are refusing to take yes for an answer, by getting muddled up in questions of whether to “trust” his attempted and rather desperate re-brand. Take it instead, as a concession to the death-plummet of the censorship ghouls he was always in lockstep with.

He’s auditioning, obviously, to be seen as another champion of free speech, to rid himself of his ghastly record of deadly Covid censorship and treasonous election meddling. He now wants his name, brand and company to be free of the Biden-Harris-EU-Gates censorship and tyranny stench. Maybe he wants to suck up to Trump-Musk. Maybe he wants some kind of amnesty. Maybe he just wants to be seen as cool. Those are lesser concerns.

Zuckerberg is a truly dull man, who reasons and speaks along culturally palatable algorithms as he understands them.

So here’s the good news, no matter how you turn it: The most conformist, “liberal,” globalist suck up billionaire in the world no longer seeks to spray himself in globalist rhetoric about “misinformation” and “saving lives.” That says—to me—that the Davos crowd is culturally defeated, and fast becoming a collective pariah. Even Mark Zuckerberg wants us to know—or believe—he could barely stand them, and that their treatment of him and his company was “brutal,” during Covid. This is predictable, remarkable, and bankable all at once.

Where I think people are looking a gift horse in the mouth is all the reactivity around him, as a person, and whether he is to be “trusted.” We don’t care who he is, or how bad he’s lying. And of course he can’t be “trusted.” We should care only that he is submissive, almost pleading, not to be associated with all his actual actions as CEO of Facebook/Meta during the dark era of Covid. Not to be associated with the censorious woke-ists.

Again—if they’ve lost him—they’ve lost the war. And they have lost the war. It’s not cool anymore to pretend corporate “fact checkers” are protecting the citizenry from death by censoring true content. I don’t care what motivated Zuckerberg, or, as I say, how phony he is. I “care” only that he said these things, and that he did so as an attempt to get ick and perhaps even prosecution off himself and his company.

It is precisely because he has no soul, no original ideas, no integrity, and no real “self” that this mea culpa is so valuable. Take his 180 as a kind of death knell signal to the censorship industrial complex’s imagined future as super-popular nanny state. His distancing means more than that of a person with a soul.

Joe Rogan goes very soft on him—not sure why.

A clip from the interview follows, but first some amusing YouTube and X comments:





