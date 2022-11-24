Imagine An American Family That Practices Witchcraft, And Forces It Onto The Children
A True Story, of Deliverance
Aren’t you interested in how so many (many, many) people are what we call saved from a life of darkness, addiction, hate and death from an encounter with God?
I am. And I will never apologize for my “interest,” which is a fig leaf word for the real word which is “faith.”
I’ve seen and heard a lot. An awful, awful lot.
Christianity is rarely commended for t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.