Though he betrayed his people with vaccine doctrine, I still can’t help but love Tegnell for what he spared them, and how he swam against the hysteria of the entire world.

Swedish friends, (I only have two left) say “no.”



‘One must not harbor love for Anders Tegnell; He is a globalist and he pushed deadly vaccines.’

I tell them: You did not live through lockdowns.

The matter is unresolved.

We seek perfect heroes, fathers—perfect everything.

I’ll always be moved by what he did and if I had a production company, as I do in my imagination, I’d buy the rights to his life story.





