Watch the Bongino-Patel clip here. Take note the outlet, (Mediaite) and how entrenched they are in the notion that Jeffrey Epstein did kill himself.

Why?

What’s it to them?

Here’s Tony Seruga, who also brings up new angles around the alleged suicide of Gary Webb, who was his friend. I imagine we barely know a whisker of the full, true, and complete Gary Webb story.

And then there’s this gem:

Brilliant, must read, on the origins of the Epstein suicide OP, by Dr. Ah Kahn Syed, at “2nd Smartest Guy In The World,” here.

Yes—the photographer, “William Farrington,” is the dark center of the knot, rarely brought up, rare as Sasquatch.

It’s so strange how this stuff works—I look at that name “William Farrington,” and I instantly know it’s false. I’m sure you do as well. (See article for details.) Why? Because it makes me instantly angry. The anger is the clue. It makes me angry to hear a false name.

I actually called “William Farrington,” when this story, and his famous, disturbing, Monarch Mind attack photo of the allegedly dead Epstein broke in the New York Post. One could find his professional number and call him. I left a message, said I wondered if he had a few moments for an interview. Maybe I invoked my (at the time) Epoch Times press credentials. I wanted to know how he knew this corpse would be emerging at the crack of dawn at this prison. Same question everybody had.

You will not be surprised to learn that he did not return my call.

PSY OPS are not well done, ever. Bear that in mind: They’re always crude, sloppy, and obviously false. The point is not to make them believable. The point is to impose architecture in every mind—a plastic maze inside the real forest. To create this plastic maze and trap you in it for life, reinforcing at every turn what you supposedly have

”seen” and incorporated into your sense of reality.

The ‘point’ is mockery, trance, and suspension of sight—predictive programming that all but screams itself out, after the mind has been hijacked by LIFE magazine.

You’re not supposed to ask: “So how did they happen to have this perfect photo lying around?….But they could not have prevented the assassination?”

You’re supposed to remain a child, in a receptive, trusting child’s frame of mind.

Article here.

If you want to support The Truth Barrier, and help us grow, consider becoming a paid subscriber (only ~$1.25 per week!).

You can also make a one time donation:

One Time Donation (PayPal)

I thank you each and all for being here, and trusting me with your time and attention.