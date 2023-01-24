In The Upside Down, The FAA Has Relaxed The Standard For Ensuring Pilots Hearts Don't Stop In Flight
Epoch Times Reports
“Concerns and controversy are swirling around the decision by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to alter an electrocardiogram test limit for pilots.
“A researcher for an aviation advocacy group, US Freedom Flyers (USFF), stumbled upon the EKG change in December, several weeks after the FAA enacted it.
“Because the revision was made without a publi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.