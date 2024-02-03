In Video Message From Prison Reiner Fuellmich Says His Accusers, Used Fraud And Extortion To Compel House Purchaser To Place 1.58 Million Euros Into THEIR Accounts: Is Confident Truth Will Prevail
"Only one of these two narratives can be true, and if it turns out that my story is true, then we'll see who goes to jail." Reiner Fuellmich
I believe Reiner Fuellmich is innocent.
And based in over three decades in this unending war, I can tell you his situation fulfills every characteristic in the playbook. They install saboteurs, as Trojan horses, later activated.
I am working on a deeper investigative report with Greg Reese, about Reiner’s case, as we speak.
What a brave soul, we are with you in spirit and hopefully the global energy will keep him warm until he is released. Just shows how desperate they are, going after well regarded individuals only brings their evil out in the open for all to see.
Reiner has been and continues to be a hero. He’s brave, he’s a man of conviction and he’s a truth teller. He is still fighting for us all. He and his family are in my prayers.