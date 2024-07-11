I have to be out the door in 10 minutes so this is an experiment to see if perhaps my writing improves when I am deprived of time.

A man called Stu, (X account below) has been mole-ing Zoom calls of revolutionary activist groups.

I saw immediately (autumn 2023) that the pro-Palestinian protesters were Globo-Marxist astroturf. They all wore black masks, for one thing. COVID, with all its repressions and lunacies, is a major favorite teddy bear of the Neo-Marxists.

Recognizing that the mass protests were Globo-Marxist engineered, did not entail, for me, taking the position of the other side, the Zionist side. The Zionist side is just as Globo-Marxist, or more. This is my lament: How do conservatives fail to see the central role Israel plays in the march toward Godless, stateless, New World Order, despite Israel’s orgiastic nationalism?

You can use Wikipedia to trace the political crops of international communism, past, present and future. You will find, there, “all the things.”

And your educated friends in America will still scold you, urge you not to use the malodorous word. Having grown up in a socialist/eugenics country, I find that in America, if you toss a baseball in a crowd, you’ll hit a defender of communism.

Communist Party USA, Wikipedia

Links to revolutionary “activists” here, here and here.