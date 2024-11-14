Clip here.

A lawyer has argued Jones and lawyers threw the case. I listened to his presentation but it was esoteric legalese—he may well be right. You can get a short summation here.

I have over the years listened to some of the main SH critics/analysts and find Sofia Smallstorm’s work to be the very best.

Here is one interview where she lays it out, with great patience. And in this video you can follow one of her presentations.

I don’t know how she stays sane.

Here’s an interview with two SH parents interviewed by Andersson Cooper a few days after the event.

Exceptionally strange, the perfection of the presentation, the moods, and the descriptions of the kids. Maybe me calling it “strange” will cause a comet to strike The Truth Barrier in which case, we had a good run.

I just watched this. I’ll share it without comment:



Ok—minor comment: Watch for the perfection that gives it away. The perfection of the perfectly expressed perfect human being perfect at all times. His morals, emotions—everything is off the charts perfect.