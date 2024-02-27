I have a few questions. That’s not the same as saying: “I do not believe it.” But here they are:

Who filmed this?

He walks, films himself talking, seems to prop the camera atop something, then walks to the spot, pours a liquid on himself…a male voice from a distance asks: “Sir, can I help you?” Asks again, as he sets about setting himself on fire.

Is this how security guards normally act outside major embassies in DC, when a man is acting strange and refuses to answer?

Calling from a distance: “Sir, Can I help you?”

It’s not Bergdorf Goodman.

What does he mean “Can I help you?” Why does no security guard approach after the question is asked?

How do fire engine sirens break out so fast? Where did they locate a fire extinguisher so fast? Why are they all acting so stilted and strange. Why is nobody screaming expected profanities?

The man we are told was named Aaron Bushnell was involved in at least two radical anarcho-socialist extremist groups, used words like “comrade,” and also called himself an active duty member of the US Air Force.

How did such a person—devout anarchist/socialist/radical— get accepted into the U.S. Air Force? So much for psychological testing in the Air Force.

Was he, for real? Have they “claimed” him? Is there any evidence?

If we consider that it could be a “PSY op” what might its purpose be?

Equate objection to Israel’s bombings of Gaza with being clinically insane. That could be one objective.

Those who call Bushnell a hero and a martyr have not tried to think this through, never mind kicked the story’s tires. Get as mad as you like; It seem Op-ish to me.

How many 25 year olds calmly (in fact, very calmly) set fire to themselves for ideological purposes?

It has to be considered “insane” behavior, even if you believe the story from start to finish, and no matter which side you are on.

What is the object he slips into his pants as he walks toward the spot?

Who uploaded the ghoulish video? Who broke the story? Who found out his name? Did anybody check with the Air Force?

How does somebody engulfed in fire keep waving his arms and screaming political protests while actively on fire?

Like you, I was horrified, but then I made myself watch it again, start to finish, and I am a little skeptical. And decided to pose these questions.

Many questions unanswered.

Does he have a family? Do we know anything about him?

He’s become the symbol of the pro-Palestine resistance. Without a single question asked.