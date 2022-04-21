Producer Richard Gale (PRN/Gary Null) sent the following email to myself and Mark Crispin Miller this morning:
”Thu, Apr 21 at 9:14 AM
The latest updated post I saw.. however, too soon to confirm if it passes the smell test
Caveat Emptor of course, but promising.
Hope it is true and not a cynical scam.
The time stamps suggest very recent.
And content suggests…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.