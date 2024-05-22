Editor’s note: You may want to read this article “How NATO Annexed Macedonia” first, for background. I also want to note for the reader that this is a secular, geo-political take on the Russia V. “West” global situation. A non secular perspective will be published tomorrow, taking us to entirely different corners of history.

—CF

The election result in Macedonia this week was such a game changer that it’s spurred some early predictions regarding Europe’s future and by extension that of the US:

Macedonia’s new president, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, will take the nation 180 degrees from facing West to facing Russia. That means we will soon be looking back at Macedonia’s tenure in NATO as a cup of coffee properly summarized as LIFO.

Slovakia, Hungary and probably soon Bulgaria will step up their challenges to EU directives that negatively impact their respective economies. Hopefully Slovakia’s Robert Fico fully recovers from his assassination attempt to continue being one of the only rational adults with a backbone among the lily-livered political courtesans of the EU.

Non-NATO Serbia’s new commitment to China’s Belt and Road initiative – when combined with its ties to Russia – will prove too much for the EU who will finally drop it from its wait list.

And with the conflict in Ukraine appearing to take on the contours of the ARVN collapse in Vietnam in the spring of 1975, i.e., faster than military mappers could keep up, it’s becoming obvious that the sun is setting (has set) on European colonialism and the US unipolar moment.

I strongly suspect that if nuclear deployment over Odessa is avoided and the world continues in orbit, wars in the next couple of decades will not directly involve Russia and the US but will be internecine affairs between European states – just as they have always been since the fall of Rome.

The conflicts will permanently eviscerate the EU’s “soft despotism” to borrow a term introduced as a warning by Alexis de Tocqueville in a similar time over a century and a half ago. Then as populism spreads among the populations, it will continue to erode any future possibility for a unified Europe and seriously disrupt – even terminate – the “all noblesse, no oblige” WEF globalist ambitions.

After all, what did the romantic and classical cultures of the Iberians, Italians and Greeks ever have in common with the neurotic, neoclassical cultures of Northern Europe? And as strikes spread across the continent, for how long can the US puppets that reign over Europe through the EU’s authoritarian political apparatus disguise the fact that they were complicit in the US strategy to vassalize Europe with such stunning efficiency by way of the proxy war in Ukraine?

Amidst the chaos, Russia and the US will vigorously offer economic and/or extracurricular cultural benefits to the disenfranchised Euros compelling them to choose either Russian energy and its consequent socio/economic stability or US support for the usual rainbow of libertine lifestyles.

Choosing one over the other will lead to further polarization. The Italians, at least, will finally understand the wisdom of Berlusconi’s advice at the start of the Ukraine conflict and take the gas and oil. So will the Hungarians, Macedonians, Georgians, Slovakians and I suspect eventually the Greeks, Austrians and Bulgarians. Maybe even the Poles and Finns.

But with a dissolving EU, a toothless or non-existent NATO and with BRICS recently declaring that it will establish a commodity-based currency this coming October to end the tyranny of the US Dollar, Russia will clearly emerge on top. The termination of the dollar's status as reserve currency to the world is an especially important bit of news for those US mid-level investors who still have money as the Biden calamity comes to closure.

That Russia will prevail is especially likely when you consider US and Russian sales pitches as pars pro toto of their widely divergent world views as expressed by those in leadership.

For example, Blinken (seen here strumming a guitar as Chasiv Yar is burning not that far away; then munching pizza with real, live Nazis in Kiev: )

recently boasted, “The world thirsts for our [US] leadership,” sounding like a rapist who believes his victim is in love with him.

[Here, Blinken sings Neil Young’s “Rockin In The Free World.” —Ed]

Contrast that to Putin’s inauguration speech last week declaring that civilizations must operate in harmony in order to prosper fully and correctly.* Whom would any self-respecting, levelheaded nation – or adult – choose as its leader?

Also of interest will be the demise of NGO induced “color revolutions.” Laws like the one currently up for passage in Georgia that requires transparency for all NGOs will alter the perception of NGOs in nations with strong nationalist sentiments when the NGOs are revealed to be funded by foreign actors like the US, George Soros, the WHO or the WEF to sabotage the host nation’s sovereignty.

Even where NGOs continue to exist in the shadows, the collapse of economies across a resourceless Europe will eventually force youth to curb their collective zeal for gender politics and social justice trivia and instead focus attention on their own survival. It’s already happening in Hong Kong – Bloomberg reports that young Hong Kongers who defied Xi just a few years ago at the apex of the woke epoch have now sobered up and are flocking to China where the cost of living is in line with earnings.

One result of that reorientation will be a gradual abandoning of the Western infused agenda of woke narratives which will make it difficult for NGOs to garner enough numerical support on university campuses to generate the momentum needed for a color revolution… particularly in socially conservative regions like Georgia, Bulgaria and the southern Balkans and on campuses where a new generation now sees clearly how the West finances terrorism in Africa.

But the US agitprop will still resonate in historically corrupt metros like Vilnius, Riga, Chisinau and especially Tirana and Bucharest where politics is subordinated to organized crime syndicates. The US, itself an organized crime syndicate, has a century of experience in extracting what it wants from whom it wants. In this instance it’s a case of it takes one to know one.

The American Fantasy Lifestyle will retain its ability to entice – at least for a little while longer – the yuppies of the UK and Western Europe into supporting pro-US agendas that ultimately inure against their own long-term interests. It’s a mesmeric phenomenon that can best be analogized to the highs and lows of “club drugs.” But what’s most fascinating is how older, upper middle-class Euros are still jonesing for Americana like lovelorn spinsters hooked on Harlequin novellas.

Alternatively, after an armistice is reached in 2025 with the end of the SMO, a desperate EU and a new administration in the US may conspire to offer Russia the membership in NATO it once sought. Strangely it would have been a possibility more likely than it was in the 1990s, had not Putin’s literal embrace of Xi Jinping and the new Russian-Chinese alliance formed last week in Beijing made it impossible.

But even if invited, Russia should – and will – reject joining a fading terrorist group like NATO... and yes NATO is a terrorist organization. Its relentless bombing of Serbia in 1999 and a defenseless Libya in 2011 was carried out for no defensible reasons – never mind abandonment of the facetious international rules-based order. Tens of thousands of civilians were murdered in those bombing campaigns and that constitutes prima facie evidence of terrorism by any standard. Russia wins either way.

As Teddy Roosevelt predicted at the end of the Russo-Japanese War: “I foresee a great future for Russia. However, it will have to endure notable trials and maybe even face severe tribulations, but that will pass and then Russia will rise up and become Europe’s stronghold, maybe the most powerful empire in the world.”

One tribulation it faced and overcame was collectivization and its portly twin – monopoly capitalism. Instead, Russia has now moved toward productive capitalism which stresses creative entrepreneurship, small business opportunities, family farming for its food supply and a nationalized security apparatus and MIC to reduce waste and de-incentivize war.

Putin’s appointment of Russia’s leading economist Andrei Belousov as the new Minister of Defense will go a long way in further streamlining Russia’s already super-efficient, self-contained military without adversely affecting domestic policy as is the case in the US.

È il mondo così com'è realmente.

* “The foundations of Russian statehood include:

•“Interethnic harmony, the preservations of the traditions of all peoples living in Russia – a civilization unified by the Russian language and our multicultural culture.”

“The task of the state going forward will be to:

•“Ensure reliable continuity in the development of the country for decades to come, to raise and educate young generations who will strengthen and develop the country.”

•“Dialogue is possible, including on issues of security and strategic stability. But not from a position of strength, without arrogance, conceit or personal exclusivity, but only on equal terms, respecting each other’s interests.”

•“Russia will continue to work with its partners toward Eurasian integration “other sovereign development centers” to speed the formation of “a multipolar world order and an equal and indivisible security system.” – Excerpted from VVP’s inaugural address on May 7th

—Manorborn (pen name)