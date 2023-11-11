Israel's Staunchest Supporters Balk: Macron Calls On Israel To "Stop Killing Gaza's Women and Children," Anthony Blinken Says Far Too Many Palestinians Have Been Killed."
Norwegian MD Shouts To Camera On CNN: "President Biden, Mr. Blinken Can You Hear Me? Can You Hear The Screams…From Innocent People?"
Traumatic content warning. CNN report from Gaza. “Videos Show The Horror After Several Hospitals Struck In Gaza.”
BBC Macron clip here.
In this clip, Macron says, there is “no basis” and “no legitimacy” for Israel’s decimation of civilians in Gaza, with over 10,000 dead so far, including at least 4,000 children: “We call on Israel to stop.”
Anthony Blinken…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.