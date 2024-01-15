Share this postIstanbul, Where Things Are Differentceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherIstanbul, Where Things Are DifferentVideo sent to me by Mark Crispin MillerCelia FarberJan 15, 2024123Share this postIstanbul, Where Things Are Differentceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther27Share123Share this postIstanbul, Where Things Are Differentceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther27SharePreviousNext
Istanbul, Where Things Are Different
Our cat has has his guard station right outside our front door. He came over and applied for the job a couple of years ago after apparently noticing we might need his help. We had him scanned for a microchip and searched for previous employers, but he had none. He's already earned several promotions and is doing a wonderful job.
"Viva el gato!"