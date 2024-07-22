It Just Got Weirder: Biden On Speaker Phone With Harris, Not Sounding Like Him, Netanyahu Arrives For State Visit, Demands Meeting With Trump, WH Flags at Half Mast
Nation Asks: "What Is Going On?" No Questions Answered In The Land Of Lies
Why does everything look so off, and why can’t they tell the truth about anything anymore?
Reports of a Biden medical emergency.
Here’s Kamala Harris flying to Delaware. (Listen to the wording of the newscaster.)
Here’s Netanyahu and his wife arriving in US with neither Biden, Harris, nor Blinken there to greet them.
Netanyahu reportedly demanding meeting with Trump?
Neither Biden nor Harris to attend Netanyahu’s visit to Congress.
Proof of life? I don’t think this sounds like him. Do you?
Biden Chief of staff calls meeting with WH staff.
I have gotten more information from you about this than any other source. Thank you so much for such concise and relevant information! You are the best!
This is as loony as when the husk of Biden was "elected" and they gated out everyone and surrounded the WH with guards and no one attended the inauguration. It has just gotten more surreal ever since.