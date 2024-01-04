Jeffrey Epstein "Files" Unsealed and Released: Website Crashes Immediately
Documents Are Searchable—Many Famous Names In Them: Oprah Winfrey, Bill Clinton, Al Gore, Stephen Hawking, Jimmy Kimmel, Alan Dershowitz, Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum...But What Does This Mean?
Live Discussion On X here.
TechnoFog link here.
This story confuses me, in that it seems to always be omitted that Robert Maxwell was a Mossad agent, and that the entire Epstein/Maxwell blackmail operation was enacted on behalf of Israeli intelligence, unless I am missing something.
Kim Iversen expertly asks Alan Dershowitz if Epstein was a Mossad agent. Dershowitz says the notion is absurd. Then says he was sandbagged.
More on Epstein/Maxwell/Mossad here.
According to this witness, Donald Trump never visited Epstein’s islands or homes.
Survivor says she was raped 40 times by Epstein and Maxwell between the ages of 14 and 15, gang raped, had a gun held to her head, and was threatened and dropped off naked in her grandparents’ lawn.
I agree with this statement.
Who doesn’t? Except those who belong in prison for life.
Jeffrey Epstein "Files" Unsealed and Released: Website Crashes Immediately
Epstein files are a distraction from Gaza, Ukraine disaster, the southern invasion, economic implosion (including loss of the reserve currency), etc. etc.
Jesus is the only way out of this evil matrix world: NarrowWayTruth.com
I don’t know what Kimmel’s relationship was with Epstein, but I do know he very aggressively pushed manadatory jabs and wanted to deny unvaxxed healthcare and is partly responsible for millions of deaths and injuries.