While I believe it’s axiomatic that the bigger a government grows, the smaller individual freedoms become, it’s difficult to evaluate the failure of a highly socialist or communist nation when the largest and most militaristic government the world has ever known imposes sanctions or a blockade.
Hugo Chavez was not a fan of the United States hegemony and control by its oligarchy. So, the United States destroyed Venezuela since it wouldn’t comply. There are “refugees” all over South America (especially Chile) and the United States waiting for the old Venezuela to return.