Jesus Statue In Brazil Used To Push Vaccination As New Faith
I Was Right When I Identified "Covid 19" As "Luciferian."
I often allow my work, writings, ideas to drift and fall into obscurity. I watch countless other writers who are more organized, less PTSD affected become international voices, on well funded platforms, and I don’t push myself. I’m not very ambitious. Not anymore.
However, now I want to for once PUSH how right I was.
How right I was, frankly, again.
Fr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.