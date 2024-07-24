Jewish American Doctor In Gaza Describes Children Killed By Very Exacting Sniper Bullets, Says 30 Years and 40 Mission Trips Does Not Equal The Carnage He Has Seen In Gaza
Is He Anti-Semitic? Is There A Non "Anti-Semitic" Anti-Child Slaughter Position And Can We Name It?
Jewish doctor bearing witness to what he experienced in Gaza.
It has been established there is such a thing known as “anti-semitism.” It strikes me as incredibly elastic and fluid, this diagnosis, rather like “AIDS,” or “Covid.”
What name might we give to the position that thousands of children bombed, burned, shot, killed, maimed, or at best left orphaned and displaced is nothing to object to?
Anti-child? Anti-Palestinian? Anti-Palestinian children? See how it works? If there is no stigmata term ready and juiced up, if there is no weaponized word for it, no diagnosis (of what is wrong with the person expressing it) it becomes a black slate.
So then, is this Jewish MD by definition anti-semitic?
Great Game India recently did a report about confessions of Israeli soldiers, who revealed that they had been given "unchecked authority":
- https://greatgameindia.com/exposed-inside-israels-military-orders-to-shoot-civilians-and-burn-homes/
No the good doctor is NOT antisemitic.
He could be best summarized in the quote, “…the idea that all people are created equal and with certain inalienable rights endowed by their creator…” - and this is what you call pro-human.