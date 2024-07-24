Jewish doctor bearing witness to what he experienced in Gaza.

It has been established there is such a thing known as “anti-semitism.” It strikes me as incredibly elastic and fluid, this diagnosis, rather like “AIDS,” or “Covid.”

What name might we give to the position that thousands of children bombed, burned, shot, killed, maimed, or at best left orphaned and displaced is nothing to object to?

Anti-child? Anti-Palestinian? Anti-Palestinian children? See how it works? If there is no stigmata term ready and juiced up, if there is no weaponized word for it, no diagnosis (of what is wrong with the person expressing it) it becomes a black slate.

So then, is this Jewish MD by definition anti-semitic?