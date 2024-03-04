Jewish Citizens In US and Canada Raise Voices To Protest Imminent Palestinian Land Sales: "On March 10th There Is Scheduled To Be An Israeli Real Estate Sales Event."
This Post Is Not "Anti-Israel" This Post Is About GLOBALISTS AND HOW THEY DO THINGS
Clip here of Rabbi in Canada, protesting real estate company selling Palestinian property.
It sounds impossible.
Here’s more, from the US:
Clip here, from New Jersey, Jewish man.
(I like the word “man” to describe somebody who is male and has compassion and raises his voice over what he finds morally intolerable outside the context of either fame or reward.)
Jews are people of the word, the voice, the spoken.
Strong second throat chakra.
Not people of silent politesse.
With this nobody can disagree.
Those doing the killing are to my mind “globalists” and “Zionists” but not “Jews.” We all can guard what words we agree to and what they meant to us, so never agree to a word collectively used that you do not agree with.
Editorial note: I generally delete outbursts of hate against “Jews” here because I believe it to be a scapegoat WORD to conceal and re-direct the crimes of globalists, banking cabal-ists, Masons, internationalists and whatever else we may call the “powers that be.” (Nor much longer, God willing.)
The state of israel is a creation of the Rottenchilds as an instrument for world domination. They hijacked the Jewish faith by twisting biblical stories. The people who run the "state" of israel and the section of their population who support the Palestinian genocide are not humans and I stop there.
Perfectly put. It is not what Judiaism is about. There are meant to be the light of peace - the lighthouse. This genocide is not committed by Jews but by the globalist psychopaths who are running our world. There is the oxymoron though that many of the settlers have used to claim land in the West Bank - “it is sacred and therefore it’s ours”???? Sacred means it belongs to God and one God whatever his name may be. Misdirected teachings from msm and influential leaders…. The only silver lining is that this atrocity is bringing the vile divisiveness created into sharp focus. They all lived side by side once. I saw this and saw they were selling beachside properties/land. My shock was profound