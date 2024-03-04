Clip here of Rabbi in Canada, protesting real estate company selling Palestinian property.

It sounds impossible.

Here’s more, from the US:

Clip here, from New Jersey, Jewish man.

(I like the word “man” to describe somebody who is male and has compassion and raises his voice over what he finds morally intolerable outside the context of either fame or reward.)

Jews are people of the word, the voice, the spoken.

Strong second throat chakra.

Not people of silent politesse.

With this nobody can disagree.

Those doing the killing are to my mind “globalists” and “Zionists” but not “Jews.” We all can guard what words we agree to and what they meant to us, so never agree to a word collectively used that you do not agree with.

Editorial note: I generally delete outbursts of hate against “Jews” here because I believe it to be a scapegoat WORD to conceal and re-direct the crimes of globalists, banking cabal-ists, Masons, internationalists and whatever else we may call the “powers that be.” (Nor much longer, God willing.)