Share this postThe Truth BarrierJFK Assassination Disclosure Begins? LBJ Men On Tape from 1971 or 1972 Openly Discussing Who Johnson Hired To Kill JFK For "Embarrassing" Him—His Grandson Interviewed In Depth On InfoWarsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreJFK Assassination Disclosure Begins? LBJ Men On Tape from 1971 or 1972 Openly Discussing Who Johnson Hired To Kill JFK For "Embarrassing" Him—His Grandson Interviewed In Depth On InfoWarsCelia FarberJan 15, 2025156Share this postThe Truth BarrierJFK Assassination Disclosure Begins? LBJ Men On Tape from 1971 or 1972 Openly Discussing Who Johnson Hired To Kill JFK For "Embarrassing" Him—His Grandson Interviewed In Depth On InfoWarsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore16022ShareInterview and tape recordings here.156Share this postThe Truth BarrierJFK Assassination Disclosure Begins? LBJ Men On Tape from 1971 or 1972 Openly Discussing Who Johnson Hired To Kill JFK For "Embarrassing" Him—His Grandson Interviewed In Depth On InfoWarsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore16022SharePreviousNext
The buck doesn't stop with LBJ. Johnson was a rabid Zionist, who committed treason by enabling Israel's coup of our government through his facilitation of JFK's assassination.
My mom is 86 years old and when I asked her who killed JFK, she said, “everyone knew it was LBJ; it wasn’t the secret the government thought it would be”! Glad to see the Truth coming to Light!