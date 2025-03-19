Well this is awkward.

JFK file release implicates Israel in JFK assassination.



“Call me a Nazi…” tweet here.



Doesn’t sound like a very Jewish name (sarcasm intended) but I don’t think that’s exactly the point, whereas this is (the fusion of M15/Crown/OSS/CIA/Mossad/USSR) is:







Why is it “awkward?”

First: It’s not news, not to any of us, not to most people who look into things, and this guy, Michael Collins Piper wrote this book, Final Judgment: The Missing Link In The JFK Assassination Conspiracy, about it a long time ago. He turned up dead in a hotel room, in 2015, which he had moved to after his house caught fire.

It’s “awkward” because it forces us to experience battery, shame, and gaslighting even when we’re just citing CIA documents declassified by the President, and even Wikipedia.

It’s like a queasy elephant hovering over the nation, with each citizen choosing whether to see it, not see it, say something, or just continue to carry water for the sacred national cause of making sure we police one another for bad thoughts, (“anti-semitism”) even when they’re not even our own.

It makes it a schizophrenic experience to be an American, finally reduced to not knowing anything much except which kind of shame and filth is attached to which set of beliefs about anything that happened to us. That’s why we love “small talk,” which, after Covid, became simply not talking at all. All thinking, all studying history, and all talking is now trip-wired to make you lose people on all sides, and feel again, faintly dirty.

It’s “awkward” because Israel, a creation of the British Crown, remains a taboo subject, and American’s Siamese twin—”greatest ally,” allegedly misunderstood bullied scapegoat for America’s residual anti-semitism, and because “right wing,” formerly neo-conservative media has skillfully arranged for the truth about our entire history to be weaponized and set with traps of damned if you do, damned if you don’t. Confront it and wind up diagnosed with a disease called anti-semitism you are not aware you have, or ignore it, and get called a Zionist stooge.

It’s awkward because President Donald Trump has not given his loyalists any instructions as to how to reconcile what seems like a major black eye to Israel, with his continued deference to Israel as our “greatest ally,” never mind the implications for his son in law, or Elon Musk’s Israel fawning theatrics.

Like the magicians always arrange it, both “sides” have a case: MAGA loyalists who believed Trump would come through on the JFK files, damn the torpedoes and Israel’s feelings, vs. “black-pillers'“ who see Trump as a committed Zionist, (especially in light of last week’s EO casting a chilling pall on all “criticism” of Israel,) but can’t quite explain how this document release fits in to their theory of everything. All I know is I feel dizzy and nauseous, and Trump, as usual, is not addressing us our anxieties and questions.



”We’re at a party that doesn’t love us.”

—Tomas Tranströmer

"

We can’t find relief, truth, consolation, or resolution.

Only new versions of mind assault and humiliation.

I feel to an extent that the release of the files with no guidance, no national “conversation,” no healing, is just a continuation of the same old abuses and impossible choices.

Why did 60 Minutes produce this segment? What were we supposed to think? The opposite of what the segment told us to think? I think that’s the point. Humiliation.

From another Piper book, “Confessions of An Antisemite.”

The other day I listened to an interview with historian Darryl Cooper in which he relayed that John Podhoretz, son of Norman, had canvassed his friends in media/social media, after his Tucker Carlson interview, and harangued them to publicly denounce him, or see their careers in media be destroyed. Cooper said that “to the last man” they told him NO, and to pound sand.

A small victory over intellectual bullying.

We have to get more comfortable with the stigma. If it’s the only way to address our history honestly then we’ll all be guilty together.

I for one am thoroughly sick of this, and what Cooper said about Podhoretz’ anti-semitism McCarthyism should be a much bigger story, and scandal.

I’d like to see the emails made public—for the shame to finally switch sides.