Joe Biden Admits Covid "Vaccines" Do Not Work: "I'm Sick." Says He Will Step Down If A Doctor Diagnoses Him (With Something Or Other)
Joe Biden Is Now A Walking Advertisement For Covid Shots Not "Working." Celia Farber
Jul 18, 2024
Yes he is a walking advertisement for the BS that is the 'vaccine' and also for the fully broken and corrupt political system we find ourselves living with.
"Joe Biden Is Now A Walking Advertisement For Covid Shots Not "Working.""
He's also a walking advertisement that over vax/jabbing can bring on dementia/cognitive decline due the well documented inflammatory action going on.