Jon Rappoport Casts New Light On Pfizer Docs: Long List Of Adverse Reactions Were Master List Of All Possible Reactions, Based On Past Vaccines
“We are publishing the correction at the top of my blog post, but leaving the article intact. The huge master list of medical conditions is still very relevant, for the reason I stated in my correction.”
Email 10:35 am from Jon Rappoport to me
Here below is an email I got from Jon Rappoport this morning, regarding a correction as well as an expansion of …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.