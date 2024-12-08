This is a teaching moment, a learning moment—this interview.

I believe we lose a lot by childishly and self-importantly declaring: “I don’t like that [person] anymore.] Instead of choosing to listen, and learn something. We’ve all done it.

“[Thus and such] has lost all credibility with me.”

As though we are rare French cheeses who can only grow right with exactly the correct oxygen conditions, issuing disapprovals and blessings to people who are on the public stage.

I mean to say: Let’s learn from people more and worry less if we “agree with them abut everything,” that dreaded post-Covid phrase.

That said, here’s my little issue:

One day Peterson will realize (because he has a great, Canadian sense of humor,) the comedy of naming his daughter after one of the biggest PSY OPs of the last century: Mikhail Gorbachev. (He has to read Vladimir Bukovsky!)

He’s always learning things dangerously late but he does learn them. He lived in…Toronto? Until recently?

Addiction to risk?

Well, let’s not take time off the subject at hand; Peterson is telling an important story, and is a phenomenal story teller and dramatist with classical training.

I agree that Dr. Peterson has massive unhealed trauma (seen in the suits) but this family has family values and Mikhaila saved countless lives with her healing journey away from crippling food. I like him best when he cries, and he cries a lot.

Who else can we say this about?

Yes, I understand he is a normie at heart. He is a Canadian academic. It’s fascinating to watch him discover how the world really works and when he does, he voices it like few others.

And they’re funny, these two.

I notice Dr. Peterson really seriously is not interested in Mikhaila’s offering that there’s a lot sunshine in Tennessee. He’s devoted to work. Getting things done.

He’s made great use of his unhealed trauma, unlike most psychiatrists and psychologists. Is that a fair statement?