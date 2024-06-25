JULIAN ASSANGE FREED FROM BELMARSH PRISON
Credited With Time Served On DOJ Plea Deal—Will Plead Guilty To Violating The Espionage Act, And Return To Australia
Short clip here.
“I would like to think that no media organization in the United States would not have published the DNC emails.”
“I saw that publishing all over the world was deeply constrained by self-censorship, economics and political censorship, while the military-industrial complex was growing at a tremendous rate, and the amount of information that it was collecting about all of us vastly exceeded the public imagination.”
“I think the media is, in general terms, one of the most destructive forces that has ever existed.”
—Julian Assange
CNN story with additional details here.
ZeroHedge coverage here.
I was curious to see how Sweden covered it. Predictably infuriating, both major newspapers, DN and SVD placed it way under the fold, on their sites. Maybe nine stories down.
https://www.svd.se
Well, isn't that neat and tidy? And they even managed to credit the Vatican with doing this good, to boot! This is a masterpiece of extrication from a nearly impossible situation, and whoever came up with this solution (with matching sentences to time served, so no injustice was supposedly done and everyone can continue to enjoy themselves with no lingering feelings of guilt - or even retribution?) is obviously a fucking genius.
Did anyone else notice that Assange isn't looking anything like as haggard as we've seen him in the past? In fact he's looking positively porky. Hmmm ...